KNEB.tv News: October 16, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gering city leaders usher in a new era as they hold a public dedication ceremony for the recently completed Gering Civic Plaza

Scottsbluff man facing mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to several meth related charges

Keep Scottsbluff/ Gering Beautiful gearing up for their annual fall pharmaceutical drug take back event this weekend at Main Street Market

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s mid-week forecast. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: