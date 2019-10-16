KNEB.tv News: October 16, 2019

- Gering city leaders usher in a new era as they hold a public dedication ceremony for the recently completed Gering Civic Plaza
- Scottsbluff man facing mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to several meth related charges
- Keep Scottsbluff/ Gering Beautiful gearing up for their annual fall pharmaceutical drug take back event this weekend at Main Street Market
Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s mid-week forecast. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: