KNEB.tv News: October 16, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | October 16, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering city leaders usher in a new era as they hold a public dedication ceremony for the recently completed Gering Civic Plaza
  • Scottsbluff man facing mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to several meth related charges
  • Keep Scottsbluff/ Gering Beautiful gearing up for their annual fall pharmaceutical drug take back event this weekend at Main Street Market

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s mid-week forecast. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

