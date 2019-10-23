KNEB.tv News: October 23, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

SkyWest will continue to serve Scottsbluff and the surrounding area after the Department of Transportation approves a three year extension to allow them to have the Essential Air Service contract through 2023

Local man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to drown victim in backyard pond

Scooter’s Coffee in Scottsbluff opens its second location on Wednesday

Bill Boyer with your weather- and we check in on the latest Panhandle Humane Society Pet of the Week- right now on KNEB.tv News: