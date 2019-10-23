class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416022 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 23, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | October 23, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • SkyWest will continue to serve Scottsbluff and the surrounding area after the Department of Transportation approves a three year extension to allow them to have the Essential Air Service contract through 2023
  • Local man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to drown victim in backyard pond
  • Scooter’s Coffee in Scottsbluff opens its second location on Wednesday

Bill Boyer with your weather- and we check in on the latest Panhandle Humane Society Pet of the Week- right now on KNEB.tv News:

