KNEB.tv News: October 24, 2019

BY Scott Miller | October 24, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The field to fill the vacancy at the top of the WNCC administration is down to three, and we should hear soon who the finalists are.
  • Revenue Forecasts come in well ahead of prior projections, giving state lawmakers some breathing room in efforts to fix property tax system.
  • Lt. Governor Mike Foley makes a swing through Scottsbluff and Gering, highlighting tourism and manufacturing apprenticeships

Plus Bill Boyer with details on a wintery forecast, a look ahead at the weekend in sports with Chris Cotrell, and October’s Community Champion sponsored by First State Bank…. right now on KNEB.tv

