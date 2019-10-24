KNEB.tv News: October 24, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- The field to fill the vacancy at the top of the WNCC administration is down to three, and we should hear soon who the finalists are.
- Revenue Forecasts come in well ahead of prior projections, giving state lawmakers some breathing room in efforts to fix property tax system.
- Lt. Governor Mike Foley makes a swing through Scottsbluff and Gering, highlighting tourism and manufacturing apprenticeships
Plus Bill Boyer with details on a wintery forecast, a look ahead at the weekend in sports with Chris Cotrell, and October’s Community Champion sponsored by First State Bank…. right now on KNEB.tv