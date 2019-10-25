KNEB.tv News: October 25. 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A Scottsbluff man facing felony and misdemeanor charges after ramming his pickup backwards into a State Patrol cruiser and pushing it into a building.
- The Board of Governors for WNCC announces the three finalists for the President’s position, while the NU Board of Regents announces the priority candidate to lead that institution.
- Nebraska’s Supreme Court rejects an appeal by Raymond Mata Jr.
Plus, Bill Boyer has a Jekyl and Hyde of a forecast for the weekend, and we reveal the Platte Valley Companies’ Star Student of the Week…. right now on KNEB.tv News.