KNEB.tv News: October 25. 2019

BY Scott Miller | October 25, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Scottsbluff man facing felony and misdemeanor charges after ramming his pickup backwards into a State Patrol cruiser and pushing it into a building.
  • The Board of Governors for WNCC announces the three finalists for the President’s position, while the NU Board of Regents announces the priority candidate to lead that institution.
  • Nebraska’s Supreme Court rejects an appeal by Raymond Mata Jr.

Plus, Bill Boyer has a Jekyl and Hyde of a forecast for the weekend, and we reveal the Platte Valley Companies’ Star Student of the Week….  right now on KNEB.tv News.

