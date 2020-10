Today on KNEB.tv News:

Public Health officials in the Nebraska Panhandle say that the number of new positive COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket at a record pace

Oregon Trail Community Foundation has awarded Ducks Unlimited a $5,000 grant to expand public access on the Frey Wetland Complex

New site announced for the historic Robidoux Trading Post

