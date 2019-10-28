class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417031 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 28, 2019

BY Scott Miller | October 28, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

Moving forward on a redevelopment plan to build a new hotel in Gering.

Getting ready for Trick or Treat Street in downtown Scottsbluff later this week.

Backpack food programs facing unprecedented demand, and need your help to meet food insecurity among children and families.

And Bill Boyer has a look at a forecast that’s more trick than treat, while Chris Cottrell has a look back at weekend sports and a look ahead for high school district playoffs… right now on KNEB.tv News.

