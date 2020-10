Today on KNEB.tv News:

The 8th annual Save-A-Rack bra auction to benefit the Festival of Hope takes place at Backaracks in Scottsbluff tonight, but will be different than in years past

Gering City Council passes ordinance aimed at increasing the usage of renewable energy in the future

The National Association of School Boards was in Gering yesterday to assist in the search for a new superintendent of schools

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: