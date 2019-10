Today on KNEB.tv News:

The final touches being added to the Gering Comprehensive Plan

A Chappell woman takes a plea deal in a fatal stabbing court case in which prosecutors drop a murder charge

We take a look ahead at Wednesday night’s Save-A-Rack bra auction fundraiser benefiting Festival of Hope

Bill Boyer has a chilly winter forecast, and Chabella Guzman has details on the local bean harvest in agriculture news…. that’s right now on KNEB.tv…