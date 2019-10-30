KNEB.tv News: October 30, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- The search for a new Gering City Administrator will get some help from the University of Nebraska
- A stop in Scottsbluff will be included in the statewide public forums for the priority candidate to become the next NU President
- We get an inside look at the first production for WNCC theater students from the college’s new musical director
Plus, Bill Boyer has details on our mid-week forecast, and there’s a very special pet of the week waiting for you at the Panhandle Humane Society…. that’s right now on KNEB.tv News.