KNEB.tv News: October 30, 2019

BY Scott Miller | October 30, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The search for a new Gering City Administrator will get some help from the University of Nebraska
  • A stop in Scottsbluff will be included in the statewide public forums for the priority candidate to become the next NU President
  • We get an inside look at the first production for WNCC theater students from the college’s new musical director

Plus, Bill Boyer has details on our mid-week forecast, and there’s a very special pet of the week waiting for you at the Panhandle Humane Society….  that’s right now on KNEB.tv News.

 

