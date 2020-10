Today on KNEB.tv News:

Unified Command announcing record number of new cases and active hospitalizations during their Thursday afternoon COVID briefing

Car crashes into Scottsbluff convenience store

New Mitchell dog park ribbon cutting set for Saturday

Bluffs man sentenced to prison for March robbery;

World of Harry Potter a magical experience up at Alliance’s Knight Museum & Sandhills Center

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: