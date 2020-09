Today on KNEB.tv News:

Nebraska has created a new state disaster response team to help local governments that are overwhelmed with massive wildfires and other disasters

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve resolution to extend support of continued video production company behind the series Street Outlaws

City of Terrytown and Conservation Nebraska will be hosting a community pick up event at Terry’s Lake on Friday.

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: