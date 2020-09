Today on KNEB.tv News:

Firefighters from four states seeking live fire training to combat wildland blazes spent this past weekend in Scotts Bluff County honing their skills;

Nebraska State Patrol releasing more information regarding fatal crash in Banner County

2020 United Way Duck Draw in the books

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: