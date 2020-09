Today on KNEB.tv News:

Panhandle Public Health District officials say the Panhandle has recorded its 7th COVID-19 related death

Former Box Butte County Public Defender Jon Worthman trial gets underway after allegedly purchasing roughly one ounce of cocaine from a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force back in January

2020 United Way Duck Draw winners presented their top prizes

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: