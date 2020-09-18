KNEB.tv News: September 18, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners wave the green flag to allow more film production for the reality tv show Street Outlaws

NPPD officials say five miles of transmission and distribution lines near Scottsbluff are back into service this week after a crop duster crash last month

Gering Public Schools hosting the 2020 Nebraska Junior high State Cross Country Meet next month at Five Rocks Amphitheater

