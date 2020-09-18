class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485975 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 18, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | September 18, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners wave the green flag to allow more film production for the reality tv show Street Outlaws
  • NPPD officials say five miles of transmission and distribution lines near Scottsbluff are back into service this week after a crop duster crash last month
  • Gering Public Schools hosting the 2020 Nebraska Junior high State Cross Country Meet next month at Five Rocks Amphitheater

Bill Boyer with your weather, Alex and Rebel with your Friday Five- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

