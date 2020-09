Today on KNEB.tv News:

Governor Pete Ricketts assesses the damage from the Hubbard Gap Fire and commends the first responders for showing true grit in their response to the 4,000 acre blaze

Twin City Roofing donates another sizable check to United Way of Western Nebraska

Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock resigns

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: