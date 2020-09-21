class="post-template-default single single-post postid-486438 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 21, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | September 21, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Nebraska Democratic Party members say they were pleased with the turnout of area residents as they passed out yard signs in Scottsbluff over the weekend
  • Production of another season in the Street Outlaws franchise will start this Thursday between Mitchell and Scottsbluff
  • Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful looking for organizations who would be interested in helping to pick up litter along the Monument Marathon course

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with highlights from high school football action Friday night; those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

