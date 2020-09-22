class="post-template-default single single-post postid-486778 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 22, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | September 22, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Governor Pete Ricketts provides Nebraskans an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic
  • A verdict for the former Box Butte County Public Defender who stood trial on a cocaine charge last week will not learn his fate until at least Thanksgiving
  • Scotts Bluff County Board reaches agreement on misallocated funds from Allo intended for Scottsbluff and Gering

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news; catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

