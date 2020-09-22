KNEB.tv News: September 22, 2020

- Governor Pete Ricketts provides Nebraskans an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic
- A verdict for the former Box Butte County Public Defender who stood trial on a cocaine charge last week will not learn his fate until at least Thanksgiving
- Scotts Bluff County Board reaches agreement on misallocated funds from Allo intended for Scottsbluff and Gering
Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news; catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: