class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487171 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 24, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | September 24, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: September 24, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A 21-year-old Bayard man is sentenced  for his role in a September, 2019 drag racing crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy
  • Officials with Regional West Medical Center say IT staff is continuing their work addressing a computer network interruption
  • Seven Panhandle residents have been appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts to fill seats on several Nebraska boards and commissions

Chris Cottrell with your sports, Bill Boyer with your weather, those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: