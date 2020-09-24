KNEB.tv News: September 24, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A 21-year-old Bayard man is sentenced for his role in a September, 2019 drag racing crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy

Officials with Regional West Medical Center say IT staff is continuing their work addressing a computer network interruption

Seven Panhandle residents have been appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts to fill seats on several Nebraska boards and commissions

