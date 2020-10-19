KSGB to Host Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event Saturday

Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful is hosting a pharmaceutical takeback event this Saturday southwest of Main Street Market in the Panhandle Coop parking lot.

Executive Director Cassidy Baum told KNEB News they do ask that items remain in their original containers, so it easier to know what they are getting so it can be disposed of properly.

Baum says they will be accepting any expired or unused pharmaceutical drugs, over the counter drugs, vitamins and sharps.

The event runs from 9 to 11 Saturday morning, and there is a $5 fee per individual drop off to help offset their expenses. The fee for business drop offs is $250.

Baum says Clean Harbors will be in attendance to collect the pharmaceutical drugs to be taken to one of their facilities for proper disposal.

Saturday’s event is sponsored by Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Panhandle Cooperative Association, North Platte Natural Resources District, the Cities of Gering and Scottsbluff, Valley Ambulance, and the Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments.