Lake Minatare Opening To Birdwatchers Dec. 7th

The public will have a special opportunity for viewing birds during an event at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area on Saturday, December 7th.

The day marks the only opportunity for the public to access the 2,158-acre reservoir on the North Platte National Wildlife Refuge for its annual closure between October 15th and January 14th. Birdwatchers who want to participate may arrive at Scout’s Rest Cabin at the lake’s northwest corner any time from 10 a.m. to noon MST. Binoculars, spotting scopes and blinds will be provided.

Employees of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will lead the program. Many birds are expected to be in the area at the time, including a variety of migratory waterfowl species and possibly bald eagles.

The event is open to the public free of charge, but vehicles entering the area must have a 2019 park entry permit. The permits are available for purchase online at OutdoorNebraska.org or from vendors throughout the state.