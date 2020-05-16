Laramie Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Early Saturday Shooting Death

On May 16th at 2:03AM, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of South 4th Avenue in Cheyenne for a report of a woman that had shot a man at that location.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody pending further investigation. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification to next of kin.

The Sheriff’s Department is confident there is no further threat to the community. The case remains under investigation at this time and further information will be released on Monday, May 18, 2020.