Larson Signs on for First GHS Youth Registered Apprenticeship with CS Precision

Representatives from Gering High School, CS Precision Manufacturing, and the Nebraska Department of Labor were on hand Thursday for an official signing ceremony for student Will Larson, marking the first Youth Registered Apprenticeship for Gering High School.

This partnership creates an apprenticeship in manufacturing for Gering Juniors and Seniors in the Skilled and Technical Trades Career Pathway.

CS Precision Manufacturing Owner, Scott James says “The Youth Registered Apprenticeship program is a great opportunity to give students a well-rounded experience for in demand skilled-trades through on-the-job mentoring along with related classroom instruction. Our goal is to keep talented students in the area.”

Participants in this program will complete courses at the Junior and Senior grade levels that align directly with the manufacturing apprenticeship. The program gives students the opportunity to apply classroom skills directly in a workforce environment.

Mario Chavez, Dean of Students at Gering High School shares, “This Apprenticeship partnership is a remarkable extension of the classroom for students. It enhances high school learning, while at the same time, creates a direct way to expand skill development and direct pathways to employment. We are grateful that CS Precision has this same vision for collaborating to grow our local workforce.”

The Youth Registered Apprenticeship is a formal program through the Department of Labor.