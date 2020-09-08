Late Summer Snow Storm Snarls I-80 Traffic in Wyoming

An unusually early blast of arctic air and associated snow has brought travel to a stand-still across much of southern Wyoming Tuesday.

According to the Wyoming Travel Information website, much of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Evanston was closed to travel at midday, with the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimating a re-opening time of eight to ten hours.

The website does show limited travel available to motorists in the Laramie, Rawlins and Green River/Rock Springs areas.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says Winter Storm Warnings are now up for Goshen County and Sioux County, Nebraska into Wednesday morning. Temperatures just above freezing across the Panhandle will continue to create a bit of an icy mess with freezing drizzle and cold rain that by later this evening will start to freeze as temperatures are expected to drop everywhere below freezing.

Expect impacts to travel at the highest elevations due to moderate/heavy snow due to reduced visibility and slick roads.