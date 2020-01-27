LB357 1/2-Cent Sales Tax Proposal to be Considered by Alliance Council

The Alliance City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. for a discussion on the possibility of increasing the city sales tax to pay for infrastructure.

City Manager Jeff Sprock tells Rural Radio News the proposal would raise funds specifically for street improvements, which he says is a top area of concern by residents contacting city hall.

Under the so-called LB357 statute, cities of the first class can implement up to a 1/2 cent local sales tax to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Sprock tells us staff is seeking input for direction on the issue, which would likely be on the primary election ballot in May, depending on the desires of the council.