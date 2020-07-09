Leadership Scottsbluff XXXI Awards Checks to Charities

Despite the cancellation of their signature fundraiser, the current class of Leadership Scottsbluff was able to make significant donations to their chosen charities this year.

Both Shop with a Cop and the Cooperative Ministries Food Backpack programs each received a check of $12,880 during a presentation Thursday.

In addition, Life Change Connection received a check of $5,000

Leadership class XXXI members tell KNEB News that since their Hoops 4 Heroes event became a casualty of the emerging virus pandemic, the decision was made to use funding provided by event sponsors to help those programs.