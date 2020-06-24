Leaky Fuel Hose Likely Led To Fatal Plane Crash In Northern Colorado

Federal investigators say a leaking fuel hose likely caused a fire that led to a fatal plane crash in northern Colorado.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the Beech 60 plane crashed near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland on May 15, 2019, after the right engine caught fire.

Killed in the crash was the 69-year-old pilot, Thomas Lawson, of Golden, who was the only one on board.

KMGH-TV reports surveillance video shows the engine was on fire as the plane headed toward the airport to land.

Lawson tried to bank right but spun twice before crashing just off airport property.