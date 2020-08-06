Legacy of the Plains Major Fundraiser Cancelled for 2020

With so many unanswered questions regarding COVID-19, the board of directors of the Legacy of the Plains Museum have decided to cancel this year’s Oregon Trail Wagon Train Cookout.

Museum Director Dave Wolf told KNEB News there were a number of factors that were taken into consideration before deciding to call off the museum’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Wolf says they do have some upcoming fundraising opportunities, and he encourages people to support the museum in other ways. “Right now, we have a quilt raffle and beef raffle going on. There are two quilts being raffled off, and then we have two halves, and four quarters of beef that are actually from longhorns that are part of our herd,” said Wolf. “Of course, you could always become a member or give donations, but we’re also doing two bake sales to promote our cookbook from last year.”

Those bake-sales will be on Aug. 22 at the museum during the Oregon Trail Days Art Exhibit, and the second during their Harvest Festival, currently planned for Sept. 19 and 20.