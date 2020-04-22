Legacy of the Plains Museum Launches Virtual Fundraiser

With the COVID-19 forced closure of venues where people can gather, The Legacy of the Plains Museum is hosting a new virtual fundraiser to help the facility sustain themselves through the quarantine.

From now through May 21st, the organization will be hosting their “I am Legacy” campaign event, in which everyone is encouraged to go the museum’s Facebook event page, Instagram, or Twitter accounts and post memories of the museum and what they think their legacy will be, with links to membership and donation information.

Museum Executive Director Dave Wolf tells KNEB News the fallout from the pandemic has had an impact on the organization. “With our Bandana Benefit postponed, and we’re not quite sure when we’ll have it this year, if we even have it at all, and the concert that was going to be at the Midwest Theater the same week, would have been a (significant) fundraiser for us,” says Wolf.

Wolf says the museum has cut expenses to the bone but the loss of revenues have added up, and the museum is just hoping to get through until restrictions imposed by public health officials are relaxed.

For more information, you can contact David Wolf at 308-765-9352 or email him at director@legacyoftheplains.org