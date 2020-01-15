Legacy of the Plains Museum receives donation from Octoberfest Revived Committee

The Octoberfest Revived Committee presented the Legacy of the Plains Museum a check for $3,000 from their October 2019 Celebration.

This is the 4th year of the event and the committee is proud to have the ability to make a donation to the Legacy of the Plains, for the past three years totaling $4,500, and with this year’s donation being double the amount of the previous years, a total of $3,000, makes the year to date total $7,500.

Ken Meyer, the committee chair, reiterated how important the history of our valley is, and presenting the check to the Legacy of the Plains helps keep some of that tradition alive.

The celebration of the harvest has around 800 people attend for a dinner of traditional food, and dance to music by local band Bob Schmer and the Riverboys.