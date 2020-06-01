Legacy of the Plains Museum Reopened

The Legacy of the Plains Museum has reopened its doors to all visitors. The Museum has been closed since March 17th, due to the COVID -19 Pandemic. They will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Mondays through Saturdays and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

David Wolf, Executive Director, said social distancing and preventative measures have been put into place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of our volunteers, staff, and visitors. We are encouraging everyone to stay six feet apart from other individuals/groups, and we are requiring masks to be worn. We just want to be as safe as we can be.”

Wolf said they have a regular cleaning schedule to help stop the spread of the virus, and anyone that is or has experienced a fever, cough or dizziness to refrain from visiting the museum until they have been symptom free for seven days.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at (308) 436-1989.