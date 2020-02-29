Leggott Awarded Nebraska New Car & Truck Dealer’s Association Scholarship

Western Nebraska Community College student Tyler Leggott of Gering was named the recipient of the 2020 Nebraska New Car & Truck Dealer’s Association scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship helped Leggott purchase tools needed to complete his coursework and internship to obtain his Associate of Occupational Studies in Automotive Technology.

Leggott is completing his internship at Team Auto Center in Scottsbluff and is expected to graduate in May with both his high school diploma from the Valley Home School Association, and his associate’s degree from WNCC.

“I would just like to say thank you for the scholarship as it has been a blessing,” Leggott said. “This scholarship really helped me to get on track with my career!”

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, and be a full-time student pursuing an associate’s degree in Automotive Technology. Students who fill out the WNCC General Scholarship Application, indicate Automotive Technology as their course of study, and meet the additional guidelines will automatically be considered for the scholarship. The priority deadline for the scholarship is March 1.