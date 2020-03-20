Legislature will reconvene to authorize emergency COVID-19 funding

Speaker Jim Scheer announced today that the Nebraska Legislature will reconvene temporarily next week to authorize emergency funding to address needs arising from the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Senators will convene Monday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. to hold a three-day emergency funding session.
“I realize the severity of the public health crisis we are facing,” Scheer said. “I am only bringing the Legislature back into session because it is necessary for us to authorize this critical funding so that Nebraska can respond sufficiently to the current crisis.”
The Speaker suspended the legislative session March 16 due to public health concerns regarding the spread of the new coronavirus. Scheer said senators will reconvene to complete the 2020 session when the COVID-19 situation has stabilized in Nebraska. No date has been set at this time.