Lied Scottsbluff Library to Kick Off Children’s Summer Reading Tuesday

After a delay caused by the virus pandemic, the Lied Scottsbluff Library ramps up their Summer Reading Program Tuesday.

Children’s Librarian Deb Carlson tells us the seven-week program limited to children birth through 6th grade will be mostly online, using a library bingo card to track progress.

“Children will have the choice to either read for 10 minutes or do an activity, and that can be create a sidewalk chalk drawing, attend one of our virtual events. We’ve got the Hansen Group, and they’ve taped for us and we’re just going to put that (online) and the kids can watch that virtually,” said Carlson. “They can mark those bingo cards when they do those and when they get one row, they get the prizes they would have received for five books.”

For the first three days starting at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids and their parents can stop by to pick up a goodie bag and craft kit, with the first 100 to receive a special surprise.

Prizes includ coupons and toys, and will be handed out at the end of the program. And Carlson says for those completing all activities for a ‘bingo blackout’ of their entire card, they will be entered into the grand prize drawing for a Nintendo Switch donated by NTC Logistics.

She says unfortunately, the teen program will not take place this year due to circumstances beyond the Library’s control. For more details, you can stop by the Lied Scottsbluff Library website.