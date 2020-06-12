Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to Re-Open Doors to the Public June 22

Staff at the Lied Scottsbluff Library are back inside the building, getting ready for re-opening the facility June 22 after a three month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption of in-person services includes modified hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week, as well as a number of restrictions aimed at providing access to essential public services while protecting the health of the community.

Director Erin Aschenbrenner says the library will open by appointment only, with a maximum of 25 patrons in the building at a time. Phone calls for appointments will not be taken until 9 a.m. on the 22nd.

Services to be provided include but are not limited to browsing and checking out materials, public computer use, printing, faxing, scanning, copying, and reading newspapers, but Aschenbrenner tells KNEB News the Maker Space will not be available. “We just aren’t able to socially distance in that room, it’s pretty small,” said Aschenbrenner. “and all the projects that take place in there typically take between two to four hours, and we won’t be able to fit them into the time slots. We really couldn’t find a way that was fair, and give us the ability to get everyone in that wants to use it.”

Other closures that will remain in place include the meeting room and public restrooms. Wi-Fi is still accessible from outside the building and the parking lot, and the return of materials should be done through the outdoor book drop.

Appointments will be 30 minutes long, with 15 minutes between appointments for sanitizing, the first two appointments of the day will be for high risk patrons only, and they will be limited to individuals and adults with children only. No persons under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult.

Beginning Monday, the 22nd please call the front desk at 308-630-6250 to set up your first appointment. Face masks and social distancing will be required for every person in the building, and time limits will be enforced.

Aschenbrenner says the library is incredibly happy to be able to welcome our community back in a safe and responsible manner, and everyone’s health will remain the top priority.