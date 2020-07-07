class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471756 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Lightning Suspected in Sioux County Grass Fire Tuesday

BY KNEB News Staff | July 7, 2020
Firefighters from Sioux, Scotts Bluff and Goshen counties responded to what’s suspected to have been a lightning-caused grass fire north of Morrill Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Mitchell were called shortly after 3:45 p.m., with Morrill, Lyman, Harrison, Gering, Scottsbluff Rural and Prairie Center providing mutual aid resources in the blaze that consumed about 400 acres in a just a couple hours in the hills of Sioux County near Highway 29 and Murphy Road.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman tells KNEB News a tanker plane was able to make a few drops of fire retardant to help suppress the blaze, which had calmed down somewhat after 5 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m., several fire crews remained on the scene.

