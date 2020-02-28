Lincoln 5th Grader Lily Mosher Named PVC Star Student of the Week

Lincoln Elementary 5th Grader Lily Mosher is this week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

She was nominated because not only is she a great student academically, but has been able to maintain high marks despite dealing with lingering health issues this school year.

She’s on student council, loves sports, and is a great all around student.

If you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next PVC Star Student of the Week, you can find nomination forms online at www.pvbank.com/student-of-the-week