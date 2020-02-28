class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443824 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Lincoln 5th Grader Lily Mosher Named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | February 28, 2020
Lincoln Elementary 5th Grader Lily Mosher is this week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

She was nominated because not only is she a great student academically, but has been able to maintain high marks despite dealing with lingering health issues this school year.

She’s on student council, loves sports, and is a great all around student.

