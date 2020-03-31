Lincoln Heights Elementary Puts on Teacher Parade to Visit Students

Teachers at Lincoln Heights Elementary in Scottsbluff are going the extra mile to show their students some extra love.

Today they organized a ‘Teacher Parade’ and made dozens of signs to put on their vehicles as they drive through student’s neighborhoods to give them shout outs during while they continue learning at home.

P.E. Teacher Amy Lease says today’s parade was all about taking the extra time to show all of their students that the teachers love and miss them.

“I think they are going to have smiles on their faces because they haven’t seen each other for several weeks,” explains Lease.

Lincoln Heights also has been doing daily Morning Meeting videos for students so that daily announcements, birthday wishes, and other key facets to their normal routine continue, just in a different platform.