Lincoln Heights Elementary Staying Connected With Students Despite Big Changes

BY Ryan Murphy | March 25, 2020
Students across the country are dealing with the “new normal”- having to learn from home while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One tradition that has always been important at Lincoln Elementary was their morning meeting. Usually, that entailed the entire school body gathering in the auditorium.

Students and staff were informed of daily announcements, birthdays, upcoming events, and of course the pledge of allegiance.

Having to adapt to the changes, Principal Kraig Wierich and Music Teacher Scott Harvey have collaborated to deliver the morning meeting to the students regardless of the current situation.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Harvey this week to talk about the importance of providing this morning staple.

