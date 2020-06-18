Lisa Moravec installed as president of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

Lisa Moravec, R.D.H., M.S.D.H., of Scottsbluff, Neb., was installed as the president of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) on June 14, 2020. Moravec is an assistant professor and site coordinator for the University of Nebraska Medical Center West Division Dental Hygiene program and the third hygienist from Nebraska to serve as president of the organization.

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 registered dental hygienists across the country. ADHA works to support dental hygienists throughout their careers and advance the dental hygiene profession by developing new career paths, expanding opportunities for care, and providing the latest training and information.

“I am humbled, excited and truly honored to have the opportunity to serve my professional association. I am committed to learning and growing each day and hope to inspire others to strive to be the best versions of themselves. I am passionate about advancing the dental hygiene profession through engagement with our members and collaborative partners,” Moravec said.

Moravec has held many leadership positions within ADHA, including president elect, vice president, district VIII trustee, and as a member of the executive, finance, student relations, and board policy and procedures committees. Additionally, she served on the board of the ADHA’s Institute for Oral Health and was president of the Nebraska Dental Hygienists’ Association. Moravec has received numerous leadership awards, including being named Nebraska’s Dental Hygienist of the Year.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from the UNMC College of Dentistry in 2002 and her Master of Science in Dental Hygiene from Idaho State University in 2011.

“I am blessed to be in a profession that I love and am passionate about serving. ADHA has several strategic initiatives that I am excited to be a part of,” Moravec said. “This quote by Mark Twain accurately captures how I feel about my job and profession, ‘Find a job you enjoy doing and you will never have to work a day in your life.’ “