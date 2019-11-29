LIST: Road closures due to winter storm

The following list of roadways are those reported as closed by the Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado Departments of Transportation as of the last updated time. Click the link to go to each state’s site for the latest updates.

Last Updated: 9:00pm MT 11/29/2019

Western Nebraska (Link to NDOT Road Conditions)

NE Hwy 88: WY State Line to US Hwy 71

Eastern Wyoming (Link to WYDOT Road Conditions)

I-25: Cheyenne to BuffaloRur

I-80: Cheyenne to UT State Line

US Hwy 18: I-25 to Mule Creek

US Hwy 20: Casper to Lusk

US Hwy 26: Casper to I-25, Dwyer Junction

US Hwy 30: Cheyenne to Granger Junction

US Hwy 85: Cheyenne to Torrington

US Hwy 87: CO State Line to Buffalo

WY Hwy 210: Entire Route (Cheyenne to Laramie)

WY Hwy 225: Entire Route (I-80 Otto Rd to Cheyenne)

WY Hwy 270: Guernsey to US 18/85 Junction

WY Hwy 313: Entire Route (Chugwater to US 85)

WY Hwy 321: Entire Route (Chugwater to I-25)

Northeast Colorado (Link to CDOT Road Conditions)