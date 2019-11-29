LIST: Road closures due to winter storm

The following list of roadways are those reported as closed by the Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado Departments of Transportation as of the last updated time. Click the link to go to each state’s site for the latest updates.
Last Updated: 9:00pm MT 11/29/2019
Western Nebraska (Link to NDOT Road Conditions)
- NE Hwy 88: WY State Line to US Hwy 71
Eastern Wyoming (Link to WYDOT Road Conditions)
- I-25: Cheyenne to BuffaloRur
- I-80: Cheyenne to UT State Line
- US Hwy 18: I-25 to Mule Creek
- US Hwy 20: Casper to Lusk
- US Hwy 26: Casper to I-25, Dwyer Junction
- US Hwy 30: Cheyenne to Granger Junction
- US Hwy 85: Cheyenne to Torrington
- US Hwy 87: CO State Line to Buffalo
- WY Hwy 210: Entire Route (Cheyenne to Laramie)
- WY Hwy 225: Entire Route (I-80 Otto Rd to Cheyenne)
- WY Hwy 270: Guernsey to US 18/85 Junction
- WY Hwy 313: Entire Route (Chugwater to US 85)
- WY Hwy 321: Entire Route (Chugwater to I-25)
Northeast Colorado (Link to CDOT Road Conditions)
- No major highway closures reported