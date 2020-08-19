Local Democrats Energized by Virtual Party Convention

Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee. Party officials and activists gave the ex-vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention Tuesday.

Acting Scotts Bluff County Democrat party chair Marci Docekal told KNEB News she thought the party has done a good job of bringing people in to make the virtual convention go as well as possible.

Docekal said she thinks the Democrat party as a whole is optimistic about the election. And while locally this has been typically a predominantly Republican state, especially in the 3rd Congressional District, she has seen a lot of excitement around here generated for Joe Biden.

Docekal says people have been reaching out and contacting them through their website and social media asking what they can do, and that they want to mobilize.

When former President Barack Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, he not only plans to describe working alongside his former partner, Joe Biden, but once again plans to use a major national address to encourage Americans to vote.

Mr. Obama is set to address the convention on the same night as some of the party’s biggest female stars — former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kamala Harris, the party’s vice presidential nominee.