Local Elementary Substitute Removed From Post Following Friday Incident

A substitute teacher at Lincoln Elementary could be facing charges stemming from a Friday incident at the Gering school.
Several sources tell KNEB News that the teacher was reportedly caught looking at adult themed websites during the school day. This week, Gering officers have been conducting multiple interviews in regards to this investigation to determine if any crimes were committed.
As of Wednesday evening, Gering Public Schools has not responded to inquiries about the incident. The name of the substitute teacher has not been released, and no charges have been filed.