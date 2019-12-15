Local Family-Owned Company Announces Merger After Decades of Operation

Bluffs Sanitary Supply, Inc. and Ideal Linen have announced the merger of their business operations to offer a unified solution to the facility management market.

“Ideal has acquired the Bluffs Sanitary Supply assets, employees, and customer contracts, and the merged business will operate under both company brands” explains Amy Brown, president of Bluffs Sanitary Supply, Inc.

Bluffs Sanitary Supply was founded by Amy’s parents, Bob ‘Shirk’ and Deb Shirkey, over 30 years ago. Amy and her husband, Justin, purchased the business from them in 2006. Since then, they have expanded territories and added numerous services. Bluffs Facility Solutions, a division of Bluffs Sanitary Supply which provides a wide range of professional building services, was established by the Brown’s in 2013.

Bluffs Sanitary Supply doubled in size between 2006-2019 during the time that the Brown’s owned it, adding an additional 30 employees. They outgrew the original building on Avenue B and were operating out of three warehouses, so they purchased the old Carr-Trumbull lumber building on Broadway and 14th Street in 2012.

Amy commented “Selling our business was definitely one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make. After decades of blood, sweat, and tears, what started as a $3,000 investment by my parents eventually turned into a multi-million dollar corporation that took pride in providing employment opportunities and supporting our local communities while servicing our customers at the highest level.”

Bluffs Sanitary Supply offers an exciting opportunity for Paul Mohr’s team at Ideal Linen to strengthen and expand its service offering in building service contracting and professional floor care services. With a range of high profile and longtime clients, the acquisition of Bluffs supports the Ideal strategy to lead the market & meet the future requirements for a single provider to manage all facility solutions.

This merger provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses through an extended service offering for our clients. Justin Brown, owner, commented “As organizations strive for a partnership with true facility solutions, we will be best positioned to support them on that journey. With this merger, we look forward to continuing working for our clients while adding strength to our existing valuable group of sales, service, and consulting professionals.”

So, what does this mean for our clients? You will see very little change relative to the products and services you’ve come to know and love. Justin Brown will operate as the General Manager at Ideal, and the existing staff will also be joining him as part of the Ideal team. “We will continue to strive to provide the excellent level of service and support that our customers have come to expect. Customer service has always been our priority, and that is what set us apart from our competitors. I look forward to carrying that over into the new company” explains Justin.

Amy added “Justin and I want to personally express our gratitude to our great team of loyal employees and to our customers for your continued support. We look forward to our long-term relationships. Our goal has always been – and remains – to help make you more successful. Please accept our heartfelt thanks. We couldn’t have done it without you!”