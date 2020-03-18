Local Grocery Stores Getting Products Back in Stock With a Few Exceptions

Local Grocery Stores in the Panhandle have been dealing with some of the same shortages as seen in other parts of the country, but shelves are being replenished on a good number of items.

Panhandle Co-op Marketing Director Susan Wiedeman says at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff, cleaning supplies, paper products, milk, eggs, boxed and canned goods have been in high demand, but their stores are receiving new stock. “I think what we’re having trouble with on the supply chain and our allocation are things like toilet tissue, anything Procter and Gamble, or name brand tissue,” says Wiedeman. “We have plenty of our own brand, Simply Done, we had a lot of that that came in today, but the toilet paper, we have a limit on it and people were buying as fast as we could put it on the shelf.”

Wiedeman says it’s been ‘all-hands-on-deck’ at their store following the arrival of several truck-loads of groceries, with everyone from staff at Mr. Tire to the the company president helping with the re-stocking process.

She says the pending winter storm expected to hit tomorrow has also added to the demand for items such as ground beef and other items that can be used for quick, simple meals. Other items that have seen higher than normal demand include cleaning supplies, milk and eggs, and boxed and canned food items.

Wiedeman also asks everyone to be kind to cashiers and all service staff, as everyone is in the same boat dealing with the fallout from the virus pandemic.