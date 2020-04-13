Local Officials: New Rapid COVID-19 Tests May Take Time to be Available in Panhandle

Health officials in the Nebraska Panhandle say it may be a while before we start to see the availability of new rapid test kits just starting to roll out in a number of locations across the country.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell says State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek has indicated there are differences between the new tests from Abbott compared to those conducted at the state health lab.

“He’s addressed this specific test they do at the (State) Lab as being very sensitive,” says Schnell. “There is the new test coming out, the Abbott test, it’s a 15-minute turnaround they’re hoping to get. They’ve got the machines coming out, but the actual kits are slow in coming. But the sensitivity for that one is lower.”

However, Schnell does say that once the Abbott test becomes more widely available, the faster turnaround time for results would make them a good screening tool for use by health care professionals.