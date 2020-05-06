Local Public Health Officials Unsure Planned June Prom Event in Gering will be a ‘Go’

Panhandle Public Health officials are expressing some doubt whether a proposed all-school prom night at a Gering venue next month will be able to take place as currently planned.

The Weborg 21 Centre proposed the idea online last month to give youth from several Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming schools an opportunity to celebrate graduation and the end of the school year, and this past weekend announced a date of June 6th through the business’ Facebook page.

PPHD Director Kim Engel says while in theory the event may be a great idea, that date might also be too soon. “I think it’s wonderful we live in a community that cares about our students, and wants to have an event that would be memorable for them,” says Engel, “but for the safety of all the communities, because this would bring many people together from 16 different communities, for the safety of them it just would not be safe at this time.”

Engel says Weborg 21 staff and ownership have been in contact with PPHD about the event, and have said they will push back the date if the restrictions on gatherings, currently set at no more than 10 per state Directed Health Measure, is not relaxed by the end of this month.

According to the venue’s latest social media post on the event, invitation emails with details and ticket pricing have been sent out to school administrators.