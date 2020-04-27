Local Tourism Officials to Mark National Travel and Tourism Week with Virtual Events

National Travel and Tourism Week will be an online celebration this year, spotlighting resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme, the ‘Spirit of Travel’.

A week of in-person events and tourism rallies that have been hallmarks of National Tourism Week in years past in Gering and Scotts Bluff County are not an option this year. The Gering Visitors Bureau and Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau have planned a week of “VIRTUAL” events the first week in May to salute our local tourism industry partners and to recognize their strengths, selflessness and resiliency.

Said Karla Niedan-Streeks, Executive Director of the Gering Visitors Bureau: “There’s no doubt this has been an unprecedented and challenging time for the tourism industry and our communities. We see National Tourism Week as an opportunity to remind our residents, stakeholders and visitors of the incredible spirit and resiliency of local tourism partners and workforces. It’s only a matter of time before travel begins again, and Gering and Scotts Bluff County will be more ready than ever to welcome visitors with open arms”.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th Annual NTTW (May 3-9, 2020) arrives at an opportune moment to unite our industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in Scotts Bluff County’s, Nebraska’s and America’s recovery.

“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of our Scotts Bluff County travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt and emerge stronger than before”, said Brenda Leisy, Director of Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau. “These are definitely our industry’s toughest times yet; but what I have seen over the past several weeks is that our spirit of travel has not been shattered”.

A schedule of local events can be found here: 2020 National Tourism Week Local Events.