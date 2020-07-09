Local Women, Business Honored by Panhandle BPW

Three local professional women and an area employer were recognized today by Panhandle Business and Professional Women for their extraordinary contributions to the community and their role in supporting a strong female workforce in the valley.

The Scottsbluff-based group, which advocates for the support and advancement of working women, has been recognizing outstanding professional women and local employers over four decades.

Also awarded was $3,000 in scholarships to local women during the July 8 event at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Deb Geis – Woman of the Year

The Woman of the Year award recognizes a woman with outstanding career achievement, notable assistance to current and aspiring professional business women, strong advocacy for business and professional women issues and meaningful community service. 2020’s Woman of the Year is Deb Geis. Deb has been and an active member in Panhandle BPW for many years, including past president, served on many different committees, and is a true leader. She has served on the boards of Western Nebraska Human Resource Association, the DOVES Program and United Way and volunteers for events such as the Color Run, Duck Dash, Monument Marathon, Kidz Explore, and Northfield Church Back to School Bash. She excels as a community leader and is always there with encouraging and supportive words of praise.

Nickole Sheldon – Young Careerist

The Young Careerist award recognizes the accomplishments of young, upcoming leaders and provides them with professional development opportunities. 2020’s Young Careerist is Nickole Sheldon, Assistant Branch manager at First State Bank in Gering. During her 11 year tenure at First State Bank Nickole has advanced in her career holding positions as teller, lead teller, head teller, loan clerk, loan officer and now assistant branch manager. Nickole is very active in the community, volunteering for many events at her place of employment and for the local motor-cross circuit and soccer league. She is an exceptional leader that supports and encourages those around her and strives to make our community the best it can be.

Luray Neuwirth – Panhandle Business and Professional Women Shirley Flack Member of the Year

Panhandle BPW is honored to award the Shirley Flack Panhandle BPW Member of the Year award for 2020 to Luray Neuwirth. Luray joined BPW 24 years ago and has served on many committees and as president. Luray’s dedication to Panhandle BPW is evident. She rarely missing a meeting or networking activity and volunteers her time and talents to help with our annual fundraiser. She exemplifies the spirit of this award.

H & R Block – Employer of the Year

Panhandle Business and Professional Women recognizes employers within the community demonstrating exceptional responsiveness to the personal and professional needs of female employees. Selection criteria includes championing advancement and professional development for women and supporting inclusive culture, policies and benefits.

Employer of the year H & R Block has been in our community for over 50 years and employs 23 women. The team is primarily seasonal employees working from January through April. Team members come from all walks of life and range in age from early 20’s to 70’s+. H & R Block provides access to year-round training to their employees to improve their tax knowledge and internal levels of certification. H&R Block is a supportive and family friendly employer who strives to provide good paying jobs for all team members.

Receiving $1,000 each from the organization for the 2020-21 academic year are: Sorcha Colerick, Scottsbluff; Jeanine Bussinger, Mitchell; Leigh Thompson, Scottsbluff.

To be eligible for Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s annual scholarship, students must be female, 25 or older, and a resident of the Nebraska Panhandle or student of a local school. Scholarships are made possible primarily through the organization’s Sip & Shop Showcase event in the fall.