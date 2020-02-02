Local Working Groups NRCS Meetings Planned

Local Working Groups that provide input on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs will be holding meetings across the state over the next several weeks. A list of scheduled meetings is available on the Nebraska Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) website at http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/ portal/nrcs/main/ne/technical/ stc/, or by contacting your local NRCS field office. The public is invited to attend.

There is a Local Working Group in each Natural Resources District (NRD). Local Working Group members include Federal, State, county, Tribal or local government representatives. According to Nebraska State Conservationist Craig Derickson with NRCS, whose agency guides the Local Working Groups, these work groups provide local input into how Federal dollars are spent.

“The Local Working Group recommends to the NRCS State Conservationist how conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), or the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) would be used most effectively in their area. Recommendations can include special target areas, which conservation practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed,” said Derickson.

Nebraska NRCS obligates funds to farmers and ranchers statewide through NRCS conservation programs. These programs helped landowners and operators make natural resource improvements to their land, water, or wildlife. This funding is allocated, in part, according to priorities set by Local Working Groups.

For more information about the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services they provide, visit your local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.