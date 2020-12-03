Locally-Produced Street Outlaws Episodes to Begin Airing Jan. 11

Scotts Bluff County officials have been told that episodes of the the reality TV series, Street Outlaws, filmed locally from mid-August to mid-October will begin airing Jan. 11, 2021

According to economic development and tourism officials, the series production by Pilgrim Media Group had an estimated $2 million in economic impact on the region.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper says some of that impact was borne out through the boost to lodging tax revenues for August and September. ”

Knapper said while it may be difficult to note specific landmarks of the area in the background of the different scenes of each episode, it should be enjoyable for local viewers to see what happened during the production of the series on the south side of Gering and between Scottsbluff and Mitchell.

The various different series of Street Outlaws air on the Discovery Channel.